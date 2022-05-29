Plus-II answer paper evaluation from June 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The evaluation of answer papers of ongoing annual Plus-II exams is likely to begin from June 2. Sources said the CHSE has asked the higher secondary schools and field level officials to extend cooperation for smooth completion of valuation process in due time. After the first phase evaluation the second phase is likely to start from June 13 and continue till June 22.

Offline evaluation will be conducted in 64 centres, while online evaluation will take place in 37 centres. The exams will conclude on June 4.In view of the Brajrajnagar bypoll on May 31, the CHSE had recently rescheduled the exams of Mathematics (Arts/Science), Home Science (Arts) and BFC-Biology (vocational) to June 4.

This year, as many as 3, 21,508 candidates have appeared for the exams in 1,133 centres. Of them 2, 13,432 candidates are appearing for the Arts stream, while 78,077 candidates are sitting for Science and 24,136 for the Commerce stream. Another 5,863 candidates are appearing for the exams in vocational education.

Students appearing the rescheduled exams have been asked to occupy their seats 15 minutes before commencement of the exam. This year, a total 202 nodal centres were created for smooth conduct of the exams. All the evaluation centres are under CCTV scanner.