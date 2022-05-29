STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plus-II answer paper evaluation from June 2

The evaluation of answer papers of ongoing annual Plus-II exams is likely to begin from June 2. 

Published: 29th May 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The evaluation of answer papers of ongoing annual Plus-II exams is likely to begin from June 2. Sources said the CHSE has asked the higher secondary schools and field level officials to extend cooperation for smooth completion of valuation process in due time. After the first phase evaluation the second phase is likely to start from June 13 and continue till June 22.

Offline evaluation will be conducted in 64 centres, while online evaluation will take place in 37 centres. The exams will conclude on June 4.In view of the Brajrajnagar bypoll on May 31, the CHSE had recently rescheduled the exams of Mathematics (Arts/Science), Home Science (Arts) and BFC-Biology (vocational) to June 4.

This year, as many as 3, 21,508 candidates have appeared for the exams in 1,133 centres. Of them 2, 13,432 candidates are appearing for the Arts stream, while 78,077 candidates are sitting for Science and 24,136 for the Commerce stream. Another 5,863 candidates are appearing for the exams in vocational education. 

Students appearing the rescheduled exams have been asked to occupy their seats 15 minutes before commencement of the exam. This year, a total 202 nodal centres were created for smooth conduct of the exams. All the evaluation centres are under CCTV scanner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHSE
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp