Police arrests 7 gun runners

The SP said the team successfully cracked the nexus and arrested seven including their leader Ratikant Parida of Rendhagarh.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: With the arrest of seven persons, Puri police have busted an inter-state criminal gang involved in supplying arms to criminals. Puri SP K Vishal Singh on Saturday said, after two servitors were gunned down, a special team comprising five experienced police officers was formed to nab the gun runners.

The SP said the team successfully cracked the nexus and arrested seven including their leader Ratikant Parida of Rendhagarh. Four guns with live cartridges, mobile phones and cash were seized from their possession, he added. 

The other six persons arrested are Bikram Panda of Siruli Mahavir, Ashok Sahu of Nayagarh, Rudraprasad Rout of Nuapatana, Harishchandra Prusty, Loknath Das and Ranjit Mohanty of Puri town. These youths are involved in a number of criminal cases under several police stations of the district, Singh said.
 

