Vaishnaw stresses more investment in railways

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed on transformation of Indian Railways with more investment for better infrastructure and passenger services. Speaking at the 67th National Railways Award Function 2022 organised under the auspices of East Coast Railway (ECoR), he said the government is making efforts to increase the investment in railways since 2014 and this year it has reached `1.37 lakh crore.

“The investment would lead to transformation, which would help in the growth of the economy and take it to new heights. The transformation of railways would not only bring economical changes, but also generate employment,” he said.On the vision to bring fundamental changes, the Minister said, rapid absorption of technology needs to be upgraded in terms of rolling stock, construction works, safety and cyber security.“We want to develop Indian Railways as a multi-dimensional institution that can handle complex projects. We have to prepare strategies keeping in mind the future needs for the next 50 years,” he said.

In a bid to prioritise projects under the PM Gati Shakti Scheme, Vaishnaw said, the Ministry of Railways has set up a new directorate under the Railway Board.On Khurda-Balangir railway line, he said work on the project has been expedited and he is personally monitoring all important projects under execution. “All the problems have been sorted out and the State government is extending desired support. Works are going on war footing and the project will be completed within the revised schedule,” he added.

Altogether 156 railway employees from various zonal railways of the country received outstanding certificates and awards from the Railway Minister. Apart from this, 21 shields were also given to various railways, production units and railway PSUs for their performance and efficiency.While, West Central Railway, Jabalpur bagged Govind Ballabh Pant shield for overall efficiency, East Coast Railway bagged efficiency shield for Electrical Engineering and Accounts and Finance Management.

Union Minister meets BJP party workers

On the day, Vaishnaw went to the State BJP headquarters and had an informal discussion with the party’s functionaries. “The Union Minister informed us on a range of issues including the activities of his ministries and the progress of important projects under implementation in Odisha,” said State BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan. Minister said he will visit again to the State in the next month to apprise the people about the achievements of his ministries in the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders and party workers from districts met the Minister and apprised their problems through memorandum.