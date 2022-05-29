Wildlife crime crackdown: Dhenkanal shows the way 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From having a strong network of informers to mapping areas under threat, a robust enforcement strategy against poaching has helped Dhenkanal forest division to successfully crack down on wildlife criminals to a significant level.

Dhenkanal has turned into one of the leading forest divisions in the State in terms of enforcement against wildlife criminals. At least 176 wildlife criminals have been apprehended from the division in the last two years. Besides, maximum seizure of firearms, mostly country-made guns and rifles used for poaching and hunting, has been reported from Dhenkanal.

In 2020-21, 103 persons were arrested in Dhenkanal forest division in connection with bush-meat hunting, poaching and other wildlife crimes. The figure was 73 in 2021-22. So far this year, eight persons have been arrested in connection with forest and wildlife crimes.

Similarly, around 75 kg snare wires were seized in the division and 362 animal traps inside forests removed in 2020-21. In 2021-22, 107.4 kg snare wires were seized from hunters and poachers besides detection of two animal traps.

In one of the biggest seizures, officials of the division recovered around 14.2 kg pangolin scales in July last year. Elephant tusks, leopard skins, deer meat and other wildlife items were also seized from smugglers in the last two years. Notably, these enforcement activities were carried out despite inadequate number of forest staff in the division. Official sources said only 62 forest guards are posted in the division against the sanctioned strength of 130. Similarly, seven forester posts of the division are lying vacant.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Prakash Chand Gogineni said a robust informer network has been created and mapping of vulnerable areas done to crack down on wildlife criminals, timber mafia and other offenders. To deal with the wildlife criminals, the DFO said special squads have been stationed at Hindol and Kapilash. Mapping of villages, where individuals are in possession of firearms, has been done.

ACF Rashmi Ranjan Swain said mapping of Kandhara and Ranjagarh revenue forests besides Kapilash sanctuary basing on previous crime records has helped in reducing poaching activities. Officials said the division is now focusing on Mahavir Road and Kankadahada forests to bring down cases of poaching to zero.