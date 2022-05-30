1 hurt in e-bike battery blast at Laliteswar Nagar

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: An employee of an electric bike showroom at Laliteswar Nagar within Jajpur Town police limits was injured after the battery of a brand new two-wheeler exploded on Saturday night.

The injured was identified as 30-year-old Tapuna Sahu of Jajpur town. Police said the explosion took place when some electric bikes were being charged after the showroom was closed at night. The battery of one of the bikes exploded following which a fire broke out in the showroom.

Sahu, who was sleeping in a separate room of the showroom, tried to douse the fire and sustained burn injuries. On being informed by locals, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and contained the blaze. They also admitted the injured employee to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Sources said Sahu’s condition is stable.

At least three new electric bikes were burnt to ashes in the mishap. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.