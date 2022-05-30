One killed, 8 hurt in clash over land dispute at Gayaspur village

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A person was killed and eight others sustained injuries in a group clash over land dispute at Gayaspur village within Mahakalapada police limits here on Saturday evening.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:43 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A person was killed and eight others sustained injuries in a group clash over a land dispute at Gayaspur village within Mahakalapada police limits here on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Dilip Panda. Sources said there was a long-standing dispute over a piece of land between two families in the village. In the evening, a fight broke out between the families over possession of the land.

The fight turned ugly as both the groups attacked each other with sharp weapons and lathis. Mahakalapada IIC Manoranjan Chaudhury said Panda was killed in the clash and his body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for autopsy.

Of the injured persons, seven are undergoing treatment in the DHH while one, identified as Mahuni Panda, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with serious injuries. Adequate police personnel has been deployed in the village. “We have detained five persons in this connection. Police are conducting raids to nab the other accused,” the IIC added.

