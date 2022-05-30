STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sex determination racket in Berhampur has Hyberabad connection

Police believe the clinic, run by key accused Durga Prasad Nayak, was clandestinely operating since nearly three years.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two days after a sex determination racket was busted in Ankuli area of Berhampur, police detected a link with Hyderabad in the ongoing investigation. Police believe the clinic, run by key accused Durga Prasad Nayak, was clandestinely operating for nearly three years.

Though further details of the probe have not been disclosed yet, it has come to the fore that Durga took training and even bought the ultrasound machines from a Hyderabad-based private agency at a cost of Rs 5.9 lakh which is illegal under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act. 

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, shared that the investigation will be directed towards the Hyderabad link as Durga is believed to have been in constant touch with the firm. After each sex determination test, he reportedly sent the findings of the machine on WhatsApp to the agency for confirmation. Police have seized Durga’s phone for verification. 

Among the 13 arrested, seven are staff of other clinics. It is suspected that they took the commission to refer pregnant women to Durga’s centre for sex determination. Owners of these clinics besides the husbands of the 11 women present during the raid will be called for questioning, police said. 

The administration, however, did not carry out any raid on the clinics in the city despite assurance. Meanwhile, most clinics remained shut for the second day in a row after the racket came to light and speculation is rife that the owners are trying to eliminate essential information about patients to escape scrutiny.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex Determination Racket Hyderabad Investigation PC-PNDT Durga Prasad Nayak
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp