Man held for attacking wife  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Khalikote police arrested a man for allegedly attacking his wife and her parents at Bhejiput on Monday. The accused was identified as Kuna Palo. Sources said Kuna along with a friend reached his in-laws’ house where his wife was observing ‘Sabitri Brata’. All of a sudden, he attacked his wife with a knife. The woman’s parents tried to save her but they too were attacked by Kuna.

On hearing their screams, fellow villagers rushed to the spot and caught hold of Kuna. After giving him a good thrashing, villagers handed him over to police.

Kuna’s wife and her parents sustained deep cuts in the attack and were admitted to Khalikote hospital. While the woman was discharged, her parents were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened.