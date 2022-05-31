Odisha Human Rights Commission orders monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to Dalit widow

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday directed the State government to grant Rs 3,000 monthly pension to a dalit woman whose husband was brutally murdered by a mob comprising upper caste people around eight years back in the district.

Acting on the petition filed by dalit leader and president of Ambedkar-Lohia Vichar Manch Sangram Keshari Mallick, the rights panel directed the government to provide monthly pension to Nirmala Sethi (45) with retrospective effect from January 1 2015 in accordance with the SC/ST Development department’s resolution.

The Commission issued direction for expeditious release of arrear pension within four months. It also ordered an inquiry into the negligence by SC/ST Development department in the matter and inordinate delay in granting relief to the victimised family.

On July 23 2014, some miscreants belonging to the upper caste community killed 44-year-old Narahari Sethi, a dalit fisherman of Akhadasala village within Mahakalpada police limits. The accused also outraged the modesty of Narahari's wife Nirmala and damaged fishing boats, power tiller, pump set and household articles besides looting cash.