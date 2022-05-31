Toll free number issued, hotels to install CCTVs

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Police on Monday held a meeting with the Hotel Association of Puri (HAP) as part of its preparations for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra which will begin on July 1 after a gap of two years.

Chairing the meeting, SP K Vishal Singh asked the HAP members to take necessary steps for comfort of visitors who are expected to throng the city in large numbers for the annual festival.

Hotel owners were advised to install adequate number of cameras in their establishments and submit the CCTV recordings every seven days starting June 14 till the end of the Yatra, to the police station under whose jurisdiction they are operating. They were asked to ensure proper service to the boarders during their stay and run WhatsApp groups to assist visitors for queries.

Apart from a handful of star hotels, about 250 medium hotels and 2,000 guest houses, holiday homes and lodges operate in the town. The SP asked police station inspectors to visit all these establishments and ensure they have CCTVs installed with display of rate charts for food and accommodation.

“We will conduct similar meetings with taxi and auto rickshaw operators’ associations soon, the SP said.

A toll free number 6370967100 was also issued for visitors to get police assistance.

Girl carries out theft in disguise of boy

Puri: Masquerading as a boy, a girl was found breaking open the dicky of a two-wheeler and escaping with a jewellery in Kumbharpara on Monday. The incident came to light after Sarita Samal, a private bank official, filed a complaint with Kumbharpara police in this regard and CCTV footage was checked. Sarita and her two colleagues had come to Puri and were staying in a hotel alongside the Bada Danda near municipal market square. Early morning, she found that her two-wheeler’s dicky was broken and the diamond in her purse missing. She then lodged an FIR. Investigation is underway.

