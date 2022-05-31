STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth stabbed to death in Odisha's Ganjam district, accused nabbed  

A youth was brutally stabbed to death over past enmity in Nabarangpur village within Digapahandi police limits here on Sunday night.

Published: 31st May 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth was brutally stabbed to death over past enmity in Nabarangpur village within Digapahandi police limits here on Sunday night. He was identified as Babu Gouda. The prime accused, Bijay Gouda alias Tofan, has been arrested by police.

Sources said Babu and his friend Pradip Sahu were returning home in the night when a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons. The assailants stabbed Babu in the neck and other parts of his body. When Pradip came to his rescue, he too was stabbed. Leaving behind the duo in a pool of blood, the attackers fled from the spot. 

Hearing the screams of Babu and Pradip, villagers reached the spot and rushed them to Digapahandi hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, Babu succumbed to injuries on the way. Pradip is undergoing treatment in the MCH.

Police registered a case and started investigation. As tension prevailed in Nabarangpur, Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M on Monday visited the village to take stock of the situation. He interacted with the family members of Babu.

Later on the day, police nabbed Bijay who was the mastermind behind the murder. Villagers alleged that there was enmity between Babu and Bijay. After the panchayat elections, Bijay and his supporters had even threatened to kill Babu.

On Sunday, Babu and Bijay had a heated exchange in the village but the matter was compromised. Later, Babu left the village with Pradip. The SP said the accused is being interrogated.

"Police are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder," he added. Babu’s body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.

