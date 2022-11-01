Home States Odisha

Dhamnagar’s fast-paced development is my responsibility: Naveen Patnaik

Published: 01st November 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: With a day left for campaigning to end for Dhamnagar bypoll, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday addressed the voters through virtual mode and asserted that development of the constituency will be his responsibility.

“The general elections are only 18 months away. We can complete five years’ work in the same period. I will look after the development of Dhamnagar. As development of the constituency will be taken care of by me, it will progress like anything,” the chief minister said in his speech shown at 13 places across the constituency where workers’ conferences were organised.

Expressing his happiness at the huge gatherings, Naveen said the government’s focus is empowerment of women who have been given a new identity through Mission Shakti. Requesting people to vote for BJD candidate Abanti Das, the chief minister said he wants to see one of the members of the Mission Shakti represent the constituency in the Assembly.

Stating that the benefits of initiatives like Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA), Mission Shakti and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana have reached the people, the chief minister said people have faith in the conch (BJD’s symbol). 

He said because of this people changed the verdict of the 2019 general elections, 2022 panchayat and urban local body elections by voting for  BJD candidates. The BJD won all the zilla parishad seats in Dhamnagar. In the ULB elections that followed, BJD won nine wards out of 11 in the NAC besides the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts. He hoped this trend will continue in the bypoll. 

Apart from locals,party workers and thousands of women listened to the chief minister’s speech. Senior leaders of the party including ministers, observers and MLAs were present at the workers’ conferences.

