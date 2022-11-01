Focus on technological upgradation: Naveen  Patnaik to Vigilance officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked Vigilance officials to focus on technological upgradation and professionalism in the services. “These are days of ever-changing technological and professional advancements in every field. I urge the Vigilance Department to take itself to the next level by bringing in technological upgradation and expanding its multi-disciplinary character by roping in more professionals,” said the chief minister at a State-level event to mark Vigilance Awareness Week held at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday.

The chief minister administered integrity pledge to government officials virtually and suggested the Odisha Vigilance to take leverage of best practices and technologies available in the field of anti-corruption to enhance its capacity and effectiveness.

Naveen said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach against corruption so that basic public services are made available to people at the grassroots in a fair and transparent manner and the benefits of welfare and developmental schemes reach the backward sections of the society.

He asserted that with initiatives like ‘Mo Sarkar’, the government is trying to empower people claim their rightful entitlements. “Transparency is an important factor of the 5T initiative undertaken by the government with an aim to achieve transformational goals in governance and ensure better delivery of public goods and services to people in a hassle free manner,” the chief minister said.

Naveen asked all public servants to show exemplary probity and integrity in their work and appealed people of the state to renew their resolve to fight against corruption and strengthen the transparency and anti-corruption initiatives of the government.

He also praised the Vigilance department for being one of the top performing anti-corruption agencies in the country as revealed by the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The theme of this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week is ‘Corruption free India for a developed nation’. During the event, awards were also given to the best performing officers and prosecutors.

On the occasion, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra emphasised on strengthening the internal vigilance mechanism. Development commissioner PK Jena, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, 5T secretary VK Pandian, Vigilance director YK Jethwa were present.

