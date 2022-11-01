Groom’s kin fail to serve liquor, tribal villagers stop marriage in Odisha's tribal village

Bijay Rout By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A marriage could not be solemnised in a tribal village in Dhenkanal’s Kamakhyanagar on Monday as the groom’s family reportedly failed to serve country liquor to community members. The incident took place in Kadabasanta village within Kamakhyanagar police limits. Though police personnel were present when the entire incident played out, they could not muster enough courage to question the bizarre age-old tribal tradition which requires the groom to offer country liquor (Handia) to community members.

Sources said one Parau Marandi of Kadabasanta was in love with Sajani Marandi of Parjang. A few years back, he brought Sajani to his village to marry her. However, their marriage could not be solemnised but they lived together as husband and wife.

Recently, Parau’s brother Mansingh Marandi approached the village headman Ramachandra Hembram alias Majhi Baba and sought his permission to conduct the marriage as per tribal traditions. Majhi Baba asked Mansingh to beg apology to the community and meet all the conditions to conduct marriage as per tribal traditions.

The marriage date was fixed on October 31. Accordingly, the Marandi family made the arrangements for wedding on Monday. They even arranged a grand feast for tribal villagers. However, they were taken aback when community members demanded Handia as part of tribal custom. When the Marandis expressed their inability to serve country liquor, the community members including Majhi Baba refused to allow Parau and Sajani to tie the knot.

Kamakhyanagar police, present at the spot, tried to convince the tribal villagers but to no avail. Sources said 24 tribal families reside in Kadabasanta village. Of these, 20 households are orthodox. Kamakhyanagar IIC Sarat Mahalik said police rushed to Kadabasanta on being informed about the controversy. “When the dispute arose, we tried to persuade the villagers to permit the marriage. But they didn’t listen to police. Separate complaints have been lodged by the two sides with police,” the IIC added.



