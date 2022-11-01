Home States Odisha

Odisha: Locals oppose JSW mining expansion in Kutra block 

The public hearing on Draft social impact assessment for acquiring 248.88 acre land at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani villages of Khatkurbahal panchayat was scheduled on Jagannath temple ground.

Published: 01st November 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

JSW Cement

JSW Cement

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Efforts of the Sundargarh district administration to hold a public hearing for land acquisition for mining expansion of Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL), a unit of the JSW Cement, in Kutra block proved futile due to stiff resistance by locals. 

The public hearing on Draft social impact assessment for acquiring 248.88 acre land at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani villages of Khatkurbahal panchayat was scheduled on Jagannath temple ground. However, around 2,000 villagers led by Rajangpur MLA CS Rajen Ekka and former BJD minister Mangla Kishan staged protest preventing entry of the administrative team to the venue.

Sources said amid heavy deployment of police personnel, four roads leading to the venue were blocked with trees. Khatkurbahal sarpanch Jhadi Dhanwar said, “Villagers have been fiercely opposing acquisition of their ancestral land and they are also peeved that no gram sabha approval was taken for the purpose,” he said. 

The public hearing was meant to invite objection and suggestion for necessary addition, deletion and alteration to ensure necessary changes in the final report before publication, said Sundargarh ADM Abhimanyu Behera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSW Cement Mining
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp