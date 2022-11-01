Home States Odisha

One teacher for one school keeps academics at bay in govt-run schools in Jajpur district

With a student strength of 62 from class I to V, a lone teacher who doubles up as the headmaster manages all round affairs at the institution.

Published: 01st November 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Teachers shortage in government-run primary and secondary schools has taken a toll on academics. A case in point is Bindha Nandipur government primary school at Palatpur panchayat of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district.

With a student strength of 62 from class I to V, a lone teacher who doubles up as the headmaster manages all round affairs at the institution. However, the headmaster devotes most of his time in performing official assignments. 

Protesting the state of affairs, the parents, students and other villagers had staged a dharna in front of the school but in vain.  A parent Rasmita Das said, “As the headmaster-cum-teacher is busy with official work, the academics have gone for a toss. We have been demanding posting of at least one more teacher in the school but to no avail.” She warned that the parents will launch an agitation if steps are not taken to address the issue soon. 

Source said the school also does not have drinking water facility and the lone tubewell on its premises has been lying defunct for the last couple of months. The students are forced to walk at least 400 metre to drink water from a tubewell after crossing the busy Mangalpur-Badakuanla road. 

Jajpur district education officer Ranjan Kumar Giri said steps would be taken to appoint one more teacher in the school. “Besides, we will make arrangements for drinking water in the school soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Government school Teacher
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp