One teacher for one school keeps academics at bay in govt-run schools in Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Teachers shortage in government-run primary and secondary schools has taken a toll on academics. A case in point is Bindha Nandipur government primary school at Palatpur panchayat of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district.

With a student strength of 62 from class I to V, a lone teacher who doubles up as the headmaster manages all round affairs at the institution. However, the headmaster devotes most of his time in performing official assignments.

Protesting the state of affairs, the parents, students and other villagers had staged a dharna in front of the school but in vain. A parent Rasmita Das said, “As the headmaster-cum-teacher is busy with official work, the academics have gone for a toss. We have been demanding posting of at least one more teacher in the school but to no avail.” She warned that the parents will launch an agitation if steps are not taken to address the issue soon.

Source said the school also does not have drinking water facility and the lone tubewell on its premises has been lying defunct for the last couple of months. The students are forced to walk at least 400 metre to drink water from a tubewell after crossing the busy Mangalpur-Badakuanla road.

Jajpur district education officer Ranjan Kumar Giri said steps would be taken to appoint one more teacher in the school. “Besides, we will make arrangements for drinking water in the school soon,” he said.

