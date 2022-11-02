Dhamnagar bypoll: BJD's big show of strength on last day of campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD organised motorcycle rallies, workers conferences and public meetings across the Dhamnagar constituency in a massive show of strength as campaign came to an end for the bypoll on Tuesday evening.

BJD took out rallies at Dhusuri, Dhamnagar and other places in which thousands of workers took part. Besides, senior leaders addressed workers’ conference at different places to step up campaign on the last day. Senior leaders of the parties including ministers and MLAs had been stationed in all the 45 panchayats of the constituency and Dhamnagar NAC.

Around 12 ministers and 24 MLAs, MPs and other senior BJD leaders campaigned for party candidate Abanti Das besides Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who virtually addressed the voters on Monday. BJD also roped in Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini on the last day to campaign for the party candidate. Several senior leaders of the ruling party expressed confidence that the party candidate will win by a record margin.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak, deputy Odisha in-charge Rudra Raju, Congress MLAs, MPs and MLAs extensively campaigned for party candidate Harekrushna Sethi, a new face. “We are optimistic about winning in Dhamnagar as it is traditionally a Congress seat and the party has won it seven times since 1951. The people have now recognised that BJP and BJD are two sides of the same coin and they will vote for Congress,” Pattanayak said.

BJD rebel Rajendra Kishore Das who is contesting the poll as an independent also extensively campaigned on the last day. Meanwhile, with two days left for election, polling will be held in at least 252 booths on November 3.

BJP dares BJD to prove model code violation

Bhubaneswar: BJP on Tuesday dared the ruling BJD to produce evidences to prove the alleged violation of model code of conduct by its workers during electioneering to the Dhamnagar by-election. Contesting the BJD allegations before the chief electoral officer that BJP workers have resorted to violent activities during campaign, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told a media conference that the CEO has taken action by dismissing a lady community recourse person (CRP) and a clerk from their service following complaints from the BJP. Besides, the CEO has initiated legal action against a BJD leader under different section of the IPC and Representation of the People Act, 1951 for promising voters that panchayats which will give more votes to the BJD will get financial assistance of one crore. “I welcome the BJD to produce any proof against BJP workers violating the model code of conduct,” she said.

