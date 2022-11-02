Farmers take control of Jobra barrage, police silent

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the police turning a deaf ear to the Irrigation department’s complaints, local fishermen have taken the management of Mahanadi barrage at Jobra into their own hands and disrupting water flow and damaging its structure.

Even after several complaints lodged with the police by the Mahanadi Barrage Division authorities, the fishermen are allegedly operating the gates of the barrage at their own will. On Sunday night, some local fishermen allegedly opened gate no 22 of the barrage which led to its damage. While the gate came out of its groove from one side, it also sustained damage due to high water pressure. Sources said around `2.5 crore will have to spent from the government exchequer to repair the gate.

While assistant executive engineer, Mahanadi Barrage Sub-Division filed an FIR in this connection with Jagatpur police on Monday, superintending engineer Babulal Behera on Tuesday met senior police officers urging them to check unauthorised operation of the barrage gates.

“It is to bring your attention that some miscreants are continuously operating the gates of Mahanadi Barrage in an unauthorised manner. This results in loss of water and it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the canal supply. The same was earlier reported to you through a complaint on October 1, 2022,” read the FIR lodged by the assistant executive engineer.

Sources said miscreants also climb atop the barrage gates and damage the panel board and cables. While water flow from upstream is scarce at the moment, farmers have been complaining that erratic supply has been causing inconvenience to them.

As per reports, apart from controlling flood, the Mahanadi barrage also facilitates irrigation of agriculture land in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. The Mahanadi Barrage Division is already facing a shortage of guards and the inaction of Jagatpur and Malgodown police in checking the menace has only made matters worse.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the matter would be looked into and patrolling will be strengthened to check unauthorised operation of the barrage gates.

