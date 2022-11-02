Home States Odisha

Morbi mishap spurs safety check on hanging bridges in Kandhamal, Rayagada 

Similarly, Rayagada collector Swadha Dev Singh said the state government has already been requested to send an expert team to examine the hanging bridge over Nagavali river.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The hanging bridge at Padmapadar

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat has set off alarm bells in Kandhamal and Rayagada with the administration initiating measures to avert any such mishap in the two districts which boast of several hanging bridges.

In Kandhamal, there are five hanging bridges including two suspension ones in Baliguda and K Nuagaon blocks. Following the tragic mishap in Gujarat, the administration has ordered a fitness test of all the hanging bridges in the district.

The administration had earlier written letters to the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCIL) for verification and repair of the hanging bridges. On Monday, collector Ashish Ishwar Patil once again wrote to SCIL in this regard. Besides, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) was asked to carry out physical examination of the bridges.

The ITDA with help of SCIL had built the five hanging bridges. Assistant engineer of ITDA Anirudha Pradhan said, “Two clamps which support a rope of the bridge at Padmapadar have been damaged. We have written to the construction company at least three times to repair it but to no avail.” SCIL has been urged to repair the Padmapadar bridge again and also verify the fitness of other hanging bridges, he added.
Similarly, Rayagada collector Swadha Dev Singh said the state government has already been requested to send an expert team to examine the hanging bridge over Nagavali river.

The bridge, a major tourist attraction in Rayagada, has already been sealed after a string of mishaps. In the last five years, at least 27 people have died while taking selfies on the bridge and bathing in the river.
Sources said though the administration closed the hanging bridge for public last month, some locals are defying the order and still using it for amusement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandhamal Rayagada Morbi tragedy Morbi bridge Odisha suspension bridge
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp