Morbi mishap spurs safety check on hanging bridges in Kandhamal, Rayagada 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat has set off alarm bells in Kandhamal and Rayagada with the administration initiating measures to avert any such mishap in the two districts which boast of several hanging bridges.

In Kandhamal, there are five hanging bridges including two suspension ones in Baliguda and K Nuagaon blocks. Following the tragic mishap in Gujarat, the administration has ordered a fitness test of all the hanging bridges in the district.

The administration had earlier written letters to the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCIL) for verification and repair of the hanging bridges. On Monday, collector Ashish Ishwar Patil once again wrote to SCIL in this regard. Besides, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) was asked to carry out physical examination of the bridges.

The ITDA with help of SCIL had built the five hanging bridges. Assistant engineer of ITDA Anirudha Pradhan said, “Two clamps which support a rope of the bridge at Padmapadar have been damaged. We have written to the construction company at least three times to repair it but to no avail.” SCIL has been urged to repair the Padmapadar bridge again and also verify the fitness of other hanging bridges, he added.

Similarly, Rayagada collector Swadha Dev Singh said the state government has already been requested to send an expert team to examine the hanging bridge over Nagavali river.

The bridge, a major tourist attraction in Rayagada, has already been sealed after a string of mishaps. In the last five years, at least 27 people have died while taking selfies on the bridge and bathing in the river.

Sources said though the administration closed the hanging bridge for public last month, some locals are defying the order and still using it for amusement.

