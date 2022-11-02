Rourkela: Man killed in jumbo attack

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 57-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Dalakudar village of Lathikata block under Rourkela forest division of Sundargarh district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Makru Singh of Dalakudar village. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rourkela Yeswant Sethi said at around 7 am, Singh was going to his agriculture field when he came across the lone elephant. The jumbo attacked him and he was killed on the spot. Dalakudar village is situated on the forest fringe. The DFO said Singh’s body was retrieved and sent for postmortem by local police.With this, a total of 14 persons have been killed in elephant attacks across the district in the last 10 months. At least six deaths took place in the last 45 days.