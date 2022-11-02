Ujjivan SFB opens new branch in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which serves over 1.5 lakh customers across the state, opened its 20th branch at Buxi Bazaar in Cuttack city on Tuesday.The branch, which aims at serving customers with best-in-class banking solutions and offer comprehensive banking services.

Apart from availability of different kinds of deposit systems with high rate of interest, the bank also offers business edge current account equipped with a wide range of features like BusiMoni OD, a one-of-a-kind overdraft facility, exclusive senior citizen account, Garima account for women, NRI accounts and solutions for NRI customers, business loans for micro and small enterprises ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore and affordable housing loans ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

