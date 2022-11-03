Home States Odisha

Fasten seat belts as BJD-BJP fight it out for Dhamnagar on Thursday

Both parties exude confidence of victory

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigning for BJP candidate in Dhamnagar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: As the stage is set for the Dhamnagar bypoll on Thursday, all eyes are on the outcome as it may well be the precursor of the political trend in the 2024 general elections, which is only little more than a year away.

A tight contest between the BJP and BJD is on the cards even as the ruling party’s unbeaten run post-2019 elections seems not too certain. Though party leaders maintain in public that the outcome will be similar to the results of the last five by-elections in the state, there is a sense of unease.

The strong presence of rebel candidate Rajendra Kishore Das, contesting as an independent with tacit support of party rank and file, may be a cause of anxiety. Going by the massive preparations of the party, observers are of the opinion that the Dhamnagar bypoll will be a close finish though the ruling BJD has so far maintained an uninterrupted winning spree in all the elections. 

BJD leaders point to the results of the panchayat and urban local body elections held in 2022 in which the party got overwhelming support from the people, though in the Assembly election of 2019 they had voted for the BJP candidate.

However, what the ruling party managers will also bear on their minds is the history of the constituency where sympathy wave has played a key role. In a first such instance, Satyabhama Dei, wife of Congress legislator Muralidhar Jena was elected from the constituency in 1967 after the demise of her husband. Jena who was elected in 1961 on a Congress ticket, died in 1966. In the second, in 1990 when newly elected Janata Party MLA Hrudananda Mallick died, his son Manas Ranjan Mallick won the seat in a bypoll. 

Now, deceased MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s son Surjyabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna is the BJP candidate and saffron party leaders are confident of his victory. While campaigning in the constituency on October 28 and 29, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan maintained that the BJP is confident the people of Dhamnagar will pay their tributes to Bishnu Babu by blessing his son Suraj. 

The ruling BJD leaders dismiss any such calculation in public by asserting that the trend of voters’ behaviour in last bypolls in the state will be repeated in Dhamnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhamnagar bypoll BJD BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp