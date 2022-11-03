Fasten seat belts as BJD-BJP fight it out for Dhamnagar on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: As the stage is set for the Dhamnagar bypoll on Thursday, all eyes are on the outcome as it may well be the precursor of the political trend in the 2024 general elections, which is only little more than a year away.

A tight contest between the BJP and BJD is on the cards even as the ruling party’s unbeaten run post-2019 elections seems not too certain. Though party leaders maintain in public that the outcome will be similar to the results of the last five by-elections in the state, there is a sense of unease.

The strong presence of rebel candidate Rajendra Kishore Das, contesting as an independent with tacit support of party rank and file, may be a cause of anxiety. Going by the massive preparations of the party, observers are of the opinion that the Dhamnagar bypoll will be a close finish though the ruling BJD has so far maintained an uninterrupted winning spree in all the elections.

BJD leaders point to the results of the panchayat and urban local body elections held in 2022 in which the party got overwhelming support from the people, though in the Assembly election of 2019 they had voted for the BJP candidate.

However, what the ruling party managers will also bear on their minds is the history of the constituency where sympathy wave has played a key role. In a first such instance, Satyabhama Dei, wife of Congress legislator Muralidhar Jena was elected from the constituency in 1967 after the demise of her husband. Jena who was elected in 1961 on a Congress ticket, died in 1966. In the second, in 1990 when newly elected Janata Party MLA Hrudananda Mallick died, his son Manas Ranjan Mallick won the seat in a bypoll.

Now, deceased MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s son Surjyabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna is the BJP candidate and saffron party leaders are confident of his victory. While campaigning in the constituency on October 28 and 29, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan maintained that the BJP is confident the people of Dhamnagar will pay their tributes to Bishnu Babu by blessing his son Suraj.

The ruling BJD leaders dismiss any such calculation in public by asserting that the trend of voters’ behaviour in last bypolls in the state will be repeated in Dhamnagar.

