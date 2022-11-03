Ground reality: 45 lakh 1st-time voters may spoil Didi’s party in rural polls

By Express News Service

WITH funding under the Centre’s MGNREGA project being paused in West Bengal, the 2023 panchayat elections are going to be a critical test for the ruling Trinamool Congress. As many as 45 lakh new voters are likely to be included in the electoral roll ahead of the threetier poll exercise in the state.

The number of new voters is a little less than 10% of the state’s electorate. TMC sources admit that this rise is a cause of worry, as joblessness will be a big issue in the rural polls.

According to sources in the state election commission, the number of voters in the panchayat polls is likely to be around 5.53 crore, as compared to 5.08 crore voters in 2018.

“The number of new voters may rise further if the new list, which is set to be published on January 5, is adopted for the panchayat polls which are scheduled to be held in February,” an official of the commission said. However, the rise in number of voters will not increase the number of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis or zilla parshads.

The number of seats will be increased in the existing rural bodies to accommodate the new voters. “The release of funds under MGNREGA, which provides jobs in rural Bengal, has been stopped since December because of alleged irregularities in expenditure of the central fund. The Opposition never

misses a chance to target the TMC over unemployment. The panchayat polls will be a challenge for us as we don’t know what will be the new voters’ allegiance,” a TMC leader said.

The new voters are those who attained 18 years of age in the past three-four years. Many of them have finished studies and are searching for jobs

