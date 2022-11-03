Home States Odisha

Jumbo carcass recovered from abandoned well

The forest personnel were informed after some locals spotted the carcass inside the well. They reached the area and brought the carcass out with the help of a JCB at around 2 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

The elephant herd used as representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The carcass of a 15-year-old female elephant was recovered from an abandoned well in the Sargada Reserve Forest under Bisoi range of Baripada division on Wednesday. The tusker is suspected to have fallen into the well while roaming in the forest. Since it had very less amount of water, sources claim it might have died of suffocation.

The forest personnel were informed after some locals spotted the carcass inside the well. They reached the area and brought the carcass out with the help of a JCB at around 2 pm on Wednesday.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) T Ashok Kumar said the incident came to the fore at around 2 am in the night after which forest personnel reached the area. 

“In the afternoon a JCB was used to bring the body out of the well. The tusker was later buried inside the forest after conducting an autopsy. The exact cause of its death can be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report,” said Kumar.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp