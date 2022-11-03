Home States Odisha

Kendrapara: -year-old man gets jail term for molesting minor

On January 26, 2019, the accused had molested the nine-year-old victim after finding her alone in the house.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 92-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to three years of imprisonment for molesting a minor girl three years back in a village within Marshaghai police limits.

The additional district judge-cum-fast track sessions court (POCSO) also imposed a penalty of Rs 3,000 on the convict, identified as Bramhananda Das. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional jail term of six months.

On January 26, 2019, the accused had molested the nine-year-old victim after finding her alone in the house. He also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Das was a neighbour of the girl’s family.

However, the girl informed her parents and an FIR was lodged against the accused in the local police station. Basing on the FIR, police arrested Das under sections 448 and 354 (A) of the IPC and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

At least 11 witnesses including the victim deposed in the court. Relying on the evidence of the girl and others, the court convicted Das, said special public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Sahoo.
 

