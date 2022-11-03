Home States Odisha

Kendrapara: Student dies after touching live wire

A college student was charred to death after coming in contact with an 11 KV high-tension live wire at a coaching centre in Marshaghai here on Tuesday night.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A college student was charred to death after coming in contact with an 11 KV high-tension live wire at a coaching centre in Marshaghai here on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Debi Prasad Das of Gopinathpur village in Badakula panchayat of Mahakalapada block. A second year student of Plus II Science in Marshaghai college, Debi was residing in Royal Guide coaching centre. 

The mishap took place at around 11.30 pm. Sources said Debi accidentally came in contact with the live wire hanging precariously close to the coaching centre’s balcony. While he was charred to death, five fellow students, who tried to save him, suffered minor injuries. 

On Wednesday, the deceased student’s family members lodged a complaint with police blaming the coaching centre authorities for Debi’s death. Marshaghai IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantaray said police seized the student’s body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy. The authorities of the coaching centre are being interrogated, the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp