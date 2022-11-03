Kendrapara: Student dies after touching live wire

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A college student was charred to death after coming in contact with an 11 KV high-tension live wire at a coaching centre in Marshaghai here on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Debi Prasad Das of Gopinathpur village in Badakula panchayat of Mahakalapada block. A second year student of Plus II Science in Marshaghai college, Debi was residing in Royal Guide coaching centre.

The mishap took place at around 11.30 pm. Sources said Debi accidentally came in contact with the live wire hanging precariously close to the coaching centre’s balcony. While he was charred to death, five fellow students, who tried to save him, suffered minor injuries.

On Wednesday, the deceased student’s family members lodged a complaint with police blaming the coaching centre authorities for Debi’s death. Marshaghai IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantaray said police seized the student’s body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy. The authorities of the coaching centre are being interrogated, the IIC added.

