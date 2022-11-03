Last rites of man who converted to Christianity delayed by six hours

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The last rites of a 55-year-old man was delayed for about six hours on Wednesday following a dispute over the religion-related rituals to be followed for the cremation process. The deceased Ram Prasad Khadia, a resident of Nuapada village of Kutrajuri within Sadar police limits of the district had reportedly converted to Christianity three years ago.

He died on Tuesday following a chronic illness.

Since he had converted to Christianity, some members of the community turned up for his last rites on Wednesday but the villagers, mostly tribal Hindus, refused to participate citing his change of religion. Even his children, who have not converted to Christianity, opposed the rites to be done as per Christianity.

Though a brief altercation ensued between the two communities, the matter was resolved after the son of the deceased Anil Khadia along with his family members gave in writing that they would not convert to other religion and sought the cooperation of the villagers to conduct the last rites as per their age-old tribal tradition. His last rites were then performed by the family and other villagers.

“Since Ram was a converted Christian, much to the disagreement of our tribal community members, no one from the village came forward to perform his last rites. They agreed to take part only when his family gave in written that they would not convert,” said Subash Mirdha, a relative of the deceased.

