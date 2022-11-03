LED screen near Dhabaleswar for online darshan

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Owing to demands of devotees and imposition of section 144 of CrPC, the Cuttack district administration has decided to install an LED screen near the suspension bridge leading to Dhabaleswar shrine to facilitate online darshan of the deity. “Devotees can have darshan of the deity virtually during panchuka on a large LED screen which will be installed near the suspension bridge connecting the temple,” informed Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. While the rituals will be performed as usual, the famous ‘gaja bhoga’ and other offerings will be available near the hanging bridge at Mancheswar. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Collector and attended by officials in Athagarh on Wednesday.