Lokayukta seeks explanation from three RWSS officials over corruption

BHUBANESWAR: In response to a news report published in The New Indian Express on Wednesday, the Lokayukta clarified that the petition regarding corruption and mismanagement of funds relating to a water project in Gengutia under Dharmasala block of Jajpur district has not been disposed of holding three officials guilty.

The anti-corruption authority had earlier issued notice to Chandikhole RWSS executive engineer, Dharmasala BDO and panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Kamagada gram panchayat following a complaint lodged by one Sarbeswar Behura. Considering the allegations levelled in the complaint and replies filed by the BDO and PEO, the Lokayukta had directed its director of inquiry to conduct a preliminary probe to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case to proceed further in the matter.

The director submitted a preliminary inquiry report which was taken into consideration on October 31. In view of the findings in the inquiry, the Lokayukta has decided to call for an explanation from former executive engineer of RWSS (retd) AK Parija, assistant executive engineer (estimator) of RWSS division Chandikhole Sanjukta Saw and former divisional accountant Lalkrishna Bastia.

The ombudsman has also directed to issue notice to the secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to submit his views on the matter as the competent authority on or before the next date of hearing on November 23.

The news report inadvertently mentioned that the three officials were found guilty of being involved in irregularities in the drinking water project. The error is regretted.

