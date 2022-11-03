Home States Odisha

Lokayukta seeks explanation from three RWSS officials over corruption

The director submitted a preliminary inquiry report which was taken into consideration on October 31.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In response to a news report published in The New Indian Express on Wednesday, the Lokayukta clarified that the petition regarding corruption and mismanagement of funds relating to a water project in Gengutia under Dharmasala block of Jajpur district has not been disposed of holding three officials guilty.

The anti-corruption authority had earlier issued notice to Chandikhole RWSS executive engineer, Dharmasala BDO and panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Kamagada gram panchayat following a complaint lodged by one Sarbeswar Behura. Considering the allegations levelled in the complaint and replies filed by the BDO and PEO, the Lokayukta had directed its director of inquiry to conduct a preliminary probe to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case to proceed further in the matter.

The director submitted a preliminary inquiry report which was taken into consideration on October 31. In view of the findings in the inquiry, the Lokayukta has decided to call for an explanation from former executive engineer of RWSS (retd) AK Parija, assistant executive engineer (estimator) of RWSS division Chandikhole Sanjukta Saw and former divisional accountant Lalkrishna Bastia. 

The ombudsman has also directed to issue notice to the secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to submit his views on the matter as the competent authority on or before the next date of hearing on November 23.

The news report inadvertently mentioned that the three officials were found guilty of being involved in irregularities in the drinking water project. The error is regretted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Lokayukta
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp