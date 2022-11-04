Home States Odisha

Assembly panel suggests sub-centres in gram panchayats

The committee stated that a mechanism be put in place to ensure essential drugs are available at all govt health centres

Published: 04th November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The departmentally related Assembly standing committee on Health and Family Welfare has recommended the state government to set up at least one sub-centre in every gram panchayat (GP) to meet the healthcare needs of people.

The state has 6,688 sub-centres in 6,794 panchayats apart from 1,288 PHCs, 377 CHCs, 32 SDHs and 32 district headquarters hospitals. There are also 79 other hospitals and five infectious disease hospitals run by the department. The standing committee suggested more sub-centres be operationalised in the state so that there is at least one sub-centre for each gram panchayat and steps be taken for providing adequate staff to ensure the sub-centres function round-the-clock.

Considering the multi-tasking activities performed by ASHAs, the panel advised the state government to increase their financial assistance out of its own resources to motivate the foot soldiers for taking forward health programmes at the grassroots. While acknowledging the good work done in providing drugs free in government health facilities under Niramaya scheme, the committee was of the opinion that a robust mechanism should be put in place to ensure essential drugs are made available at sub-centre level.

Patients suffering from chronic diseases should be provided with drugs in all government health facilities and the government should take steps for filling up vacant posts of deputy drugs controller in districts and appointment of technicians in medical college and hospitals, it recommended.

Stating that allocation under public health response fund should be suitably enhanced to cope with response to Covid-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies, the committee proposed provisioning of dialysis facilities at sub-division level. The Assembly panel viewed that steps be taken to increase the post of doctors as per the WHO recommendations to accommodate BDS passouts. Besides suggesting to regularise the service of Ayush doctors, the standing committee observed that upgradation of Ayush dispensaries to health and wellness centres in every district headquarters will benefit people seeking naturopathy.

Healthy suggestion

Operationalise more sub-centres in the state
Enhance the salaries of ASHAs
Fill up vacant posts of deputy drugs controller in districts
Provisioning of dialysis facilities at sub-division level

