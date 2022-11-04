Berhampur: Pothole claims life of pregnant woman

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A pregnant woman died after falling off the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion due to a large pothole on the narrow service road of NH-16 near Haladiapadar over-bridge within Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rinki Pradhan of Titi village in Patrapur block. Sources said Rinki was on way to Berhampur for check-up with her husband Ranjan Pradhan when their motorcycle slipped into a crater-like pothole on the damaged service road. Both of them were thrown off their bike. While Rinki died on the spot, Ranjan sustained minor injuries. Following the mishap, irate locals staged road blockade demanding opening of the new over-bridge for public use. They said as the new over-bridge is yet to be made operational, the heavily-damaged service roads on both sides are being used by commuters.

