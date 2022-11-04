Delay in repair of Pattamundai canal breach worries farmers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Delay in repair of a breach on the embankment of Pattamundai main canal has emerged as a major cause of concern for farmers of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts. Alleging that cracks have developed on their land, the farmers approached the tehsil office of Mahanga. The local unit of Congress also filed an FIR with Mahanga police station against assistant engineer Baikunthanath Bhoi, who is in charge of Nrutanga irrigation section. The party termed the 80 feet wide breach on the canal’s embankment near Tribeniswar market as ‘manmade’ and blamed the Water Resources department for neglecting the canal.

“The paddy crops are in panicle initiation (PI) stage during which water is essential. Engineers of Water Resources department had assured to repair and restore water supply within two days. However, water supply is yet to be restored even after five days have passed since the incident leaving paddy farmers in a lurch,” alleged Congress leader Debendra Sahu in the FIR. He urged police to ascertain how the canal embankment is breaching frequently near Tribeniswar and to take necessary legal action against the guilty.

Executive engineer, Jagatpur North Division S Behera however said the repair of the breach is almost over and water will be supplied to the agriculture land in the districts within two to three days. “We released 400 to 500 cusec water on a trial basis in the canal on Thursday. Normal water supply will be ensured within a two to three days,” he said.

The Pattamundai main canal is considered an important source of irrigation for farmers of Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts.Its embankment had breached near Tribeniswar market at around 4 am on October 30 washing away a double-storey building housing five shops into Birupa river.

