Four killed in highway mishap in Keonjhar

Locals claim the accident took place due to ongoing stone packing work on NH stretch

Published: 04th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Death, accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: At least four persons were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway-20 near Badapashi, around 20 km from Keonjhar town on Thursday. The deceased were identified as former chairman of Ghatgaon block Prakash Kumar Naik (47) of Saraspashi, retired veterinary doctor  Narottam Singh (63), Hrushikesh Singh (61) and Chittaranjan Naik (48), all of Pipilia village. Hrushikesh was a former panchayat executive officer in Jajpur’s Korei block.

The mishap took place at around 5 pm. Sources said Prakash, Narottam, Hrushikesh and Chittaranjan were on way to Keonjhar town in a car to attend a fair organised for Kali Puja festival. Near Badapashi, a goods-laden Hyva truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle. While the truck turned turtle and slid down the road, its driver and helper escaped.

Narottam, Hrushikesh and Chittaranjan were killed on the spot. Locals rescued critically-injured Prakash and car driver Tapan Kumar Naik and rushed them to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. However, Prakash succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Tapan is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.
Locals alleged that the accident took place due to the ongoing repair work of the NH stretch. As stone packing work of the NH is underway, the two-lane highway has been reduced into a single lane.  

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the accident spot and retrieved the bodies. Sadar IIC Sunil Kumar Kar said the bodies were sent for postmortem. The driver and helper of the truck are absconding. Efforts are on to identify and nab them. Further investigation is underway.

Keonjhar road accident
Comments

