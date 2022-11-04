Germany’s environment panel visits Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A team comprising 18 members of the Parliamentary Committee for Environment of Germany visited Bhitarkanika National Park to get first-hand information on successful conservation of mangroves and saltwater crocodiles.

The team visited the boat library, wildlife interpretation centre, mangrove nursery and crocodile hatchery and later interacted with some residents of Julusnagar village, said in-charge divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Adhir Behera.

The German government agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is conserving the mangroves and bio-diversity of Bhitarkanika and providing livelihood to villagers around the park under Indo-German Biodiversity Programme since last year under the ‘Green recovery measures in Bhitarkanika’ project.

The primary objective of the project is to support implementation of livelihood-oriented conservation and restoration activities and training of community members in alternative sustainable livelihoods. Ecosystem-based sustainable livelihood measures such as mangrove restoration, sustainable fishery, handicraft-based activities and science-led horticulture would be implemented at Bhitarkanika.

“We have organised skill and capacity development training for local communities in alternative and sustainable livelihoods which includes training on pond management, nursery raising, sustainable fisheries, horticulture-based livelihood, skill upgradation for artisans and skill development for eco-tourism guides with help of some local organisations, panchayat body members and SHGs,” said Behera.Germany’s ambassador to India Walter J Lindner had visited the park last year.

