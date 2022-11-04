Jumbo attacks: Farmers demand revival of trench, compensation hike

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panicked with the frequent movement of elephants from the nearby forests into human settlements, residents of as many as 150 villages under Nilagiri, Soro, Oupada and Khaira blocks of the district have urged the forest department to revive the trenches filled with silt and increase the compensation amount provided against crop damage or loss of life.

Usually the tuskers stray from Kuldiha Sanctuary of Balasore district, Similipal National Park of Mayurbhanj district and Dalma sanctuary of Jharkhand and trample people besides damaging crop and property.

Sources said, as many as 27 elephants were killed and human casualties reached seven in the past 12 years in Nilagiri area due to such human-elephant conflicts. Locals claimed the trenches were dug 10 years back to obstruct the movement of elephants into human habitations and prevent the damage. But for the past five years, the incidents of elephants entering the nearby villages and damaging houses and crops have increased as the trenches are filled with silt.

“The tuskers roam within the villages for several days and create nuisance,” said a resident of Sajnagard village in Nilagiri block Upendra Naik.“As per investment of manpower, pesticides, fertilisers and seeds, the compensation is fine-tuned to the investment costs. Many farmers have to stay near their crop fields and keep continuous watch on them just to keep elephants away,” Ratikant Mallick, a farmer of Bhaunriyagard said adding, the forest department should increase the compensation and revive the trenches so that movement of elephants into the villages is obstructed.

Range officer of Betnoti Ghanashyam Singh informed that a herd of 63 elephants has strayed out from Jharkhand and is roaming in the Tilda forest. “Around 25 of them are roaming in the Badampur forest here. We are yet to ascertain if they will go back to their original habitats or move further towards Balasore district,” he added.

Contacted, range officer of Kuldiha Ananta Jena informed the Supreme Court has ordered not to obstruct the movement of elephants. “We will begin digging out trenches after getting approval from the Government,” he said.

