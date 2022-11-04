‘Maoist’ banners surface in Koraput

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Posters and banners, suspected to be written by Odisha committee of CPI (Maoists), were found near Pukali and Dudhari junctions within Pottangi and Semliguda police limits respectively on Thursday.

In the banners and posters, the ultras accused six persons of working as brokers for Hindalco and Maitri mining companies to explore the Bauxite reserve in the area. The letters warned that if such activities were not stopped immediately, the accused would be punished by the Praja court of Maoists.

Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said police suspect it to be the handiwork of people opposing mining activities in the area.“We believe these people put up the posters in the name of Maoists to threaten those supporting mining in the area. After registering a case, investigation will be conducted to identify those who put up the banners and posters,” the SP added.

