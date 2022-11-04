OHPC, CMC now covered under e-Office application

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University (SJSU) are now covered under e-Office, a digital workplace solution. Launching the system from Lokseba Bhawan on Thursday, chief secretary Suresh Mahapatra said, “e-Office system makes the governance future ready and the IT application has made the conduct of government business more quick, accurate and responsive.”

He said the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI), an administrative reforms programme, has progressed a lot in the implementation of e-Office in more than 836 government offices. Development commissioner Pradeep Jena said e-Office is an integrated suit addressing all issues of handling government files from initiation to approval and communication of results/orders. It makes government servants more responsible and accountable in disposal of files.

Executive director, CMGI, Satya Priya Rath said efforts are on to implement e-office in 100 more offices shortly. The acceptance of e-Offices in government departments and corporations was quite encouraging.

As digitization of files for bringing all offices into Odisha secretariat workflow automation system (OSWAS) fold will take long time, the state government decided to implement e-Office in joint collaboration between National Informatics Centre (NIC) and CMGI.

The objective was to implement e-Office in all autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings and universities. The system is user-friendly and accessible through standard internet browser.The chief secretary asked CMGI and NIC to work out a definite time frame for implementation of e-Office in all the offices that are not included in OSWAS network.

