Home States Odisha

Vigilance to rope in handwriting experts to crack crypto net

In the diary, Das has mentioned about most of the wallets and crypto exchanges through which he purchased the digital currency.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance department probing the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by senior engineer Nihar Ranjan Das is likely to take assistance of handwriting experts to tighten the case against him.

Sources said Das, who retired as additional chief engineer (planning, monitoring, design and investigation) in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Bhubaneswar circle on October 31, has so far not cooperated with the agency’s officers during his questioning after he was arrested on October 29, for amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of about Rs 5 crore.

Das has reportedly not revealed anything to the Vigilance officers regarding his alleged investments in crypto currencies and has maintained that he has ‘no’ knowledge about it. He had reportedly flung a diary from the window of his house here during a raid on October 28.

In the diary, Das has mentioned about most of the wallets and crypto exchanges through which he purchased the digital currency. “The diary along with a note/document having his handwriting will be sent to experts for examination,” said Vigilance sources, adding that if the handwriting in the sample and the diary matches then it will be a crucial piece of evidence against him.

A three-member team from Mumbai is already assisting the agency officers to ascertain the investments made by Das in crypto currencies. The agency had earlier traced 38 crypto wallets reportedly opened by Das and stumbled upon 50 more crypto wallets during further investigation taking the total investments in digital currency by him to about Rs 2 crore.

Das was brought on two-day police remand from Thursday for further questioning in connection with the case. “Das is being questioned by a special investigation team comprising of financial and technical experts. The bank transactions of Das and his family members are being examined and further probe is on,” said Vigilance sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp