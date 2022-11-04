Home States Odisha

Vigilance urges NISER students to focus on tech research to curb corruption

Jethwa urged the students and the faculty members of NISER to focus on technological applications and devise tools.

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance director YK Jethwa on Thursday urged the students of NISER to focus on technological research and applications which can help in preventing and detecting corruption.As part of Vigilance Awareness Week being observed between October 31 and November 6, Jethwa pointed out that technology is a double-edged tool which is also misused by persons engaging in corrupt practices.

Jethwa urged the students and the faculty members of NISER to focus on technological applications and devise tools.He pointed out that technology is being increasingly tapped to enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability in businesses and governance. Jethwa also informed the participants that the cost of corruption estimated by the World Economic Forum was 5 per cent of the global GDP.NISER director Prof Sudhakar Panda, faculty members and students were also present.

