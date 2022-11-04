VSSUT alumni feted for cracking Odisha Civil Services

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least 12 alumni of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla were felicitated for clearing the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2020, results of which were announced on October 7. Addressing the alumni at a function held on Thursday, chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathy said, “It is a matter of pride that 12 students of the university have cracked the tough Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) examination. We give a lot of importance to the OAS and you are the ones who will run the government in future.”

Vice-chancellor of VSSUT Bansidhar Majhi said, “We feel proud that our alumni have excelled in the prestigious examination. They will use their knowledge in administrative jobs and contribute to the growth of the state.”

On engineers opting civil services, Majhi said jobs are a matter of choice for students. “They were interested in administrative jobs so they attempted and cracked the examination. Many IITians crack UPSC examination every year and several of them have proved to be successful administrators,” he said.

The 12 alumni who cleared the OCS exam are Tarakanta Barik (rank-110), Somyakanta Bangola (330), Gopinath Khaka (332), Alok Sethy (230), Ananya Satpathy (3), Tamita Kaur (12), Falguni Kumar (199), Dhanmali Mahananda (248), Saswati Sarangi (192),

Chinamyee Bhoi (215), Akankshya Das (126) and Ansuman Parida (167).On the occasion, the renovated vice-chancellor’s office was also inaugurated. Among others, revenue divisional commissioner (North) Suresh Chandra Dalai, Sambalpur collector Ananya Das and SP B Gangadhar were present.

