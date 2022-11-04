Home States Odisha

VSSUT alumni feted for cracking Odisha Civil Services

On engineers opting civil services, Majhi said jobs are a matter of choice for students.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

(Representational photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least 12 alumni of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla were felicitated for clearing the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2020, results of which were announced on October 7. Addressing the alumni at a function held on Thursday, chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathy said, “It is a matter of pride that 12 students of the university have cracked the tough Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) examination. We give a lot of importance to the OAS and you are the ones who will run the government in future.”

Vice-chancellor of VSSUT Bansidhar Majhi said, “We feel proud that our alumni have excelled in the prestigious examination. They will use their knowledge in administrative jobs and contribute to the growth of the state.”

On engineers opting civil services, Majhi said jobs are a matter of choice for students. “They were interested in administrative jobs so they attempted and cracked the examination. Many IITians crack UPSC examination every year and several of them have proved to be successful administrators,” he said.
The 12 alumni who cleared the OCS exam are Tarakanta Barik (rank-110), Somyakanta Bangola (330), Gopinath Khaka (332), Alok Sethy (230), Ananya Satpathy (3), Tamita Kaur (12), Falguni Kumar (199), Dhanmali Mahananda (248), Saswati Sarangi (192),

Chinamyee Bhoi (215), Akankshya Das (126) and Ansuman Parida (167).On the occasion, the renovated vice-chancellor’s office was also inaugurated. Among others, revenue divisional commissioner (North) Suresh Chandra Dalai, Sambalpur collector Ananya Das and SP B Gangadhar were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Civil Services
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp