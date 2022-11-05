Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Mystery predator kills 63 goats, injures 28

At least 63 goats reared by villagers were found dead under unexplained circumstances at Kidinga in Gajapati’s Kasinagar block on Thursday evening.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least 63 goats reared by villagers were found dead under unexplained circumstances at Kidinga in Gajapati’s Kasinagar block on Thursday evening.

Another 28 goats were also found grievously injured. The goats belonged to B Ramnath and B Krishna of Kidinga. The dead and injured goats had deep injuries on throat with their intestines pulled out. Villagers suspect that the goats were attacked by some unidentified wild animals.

Sources said on Friday morning, Ramnath went to his goat shed and was shocked to find a number of animals lying dead. He raised an alarm following which Krishna also went to check on his goats. He too found several goats lying in a pool of blood.

Local police and forest officials were informed about the incident. A team of veterinary doctors reached the village and performed autopsy of the dead goats. The injured goats were also provided necessary treatment. Police said further investigation is underway.

Villagers urged the administration to provide assistance to Ramnath and Krishna as they earned their livelihood through goat rearing. Due to the incident, the duo suffered heavy losses, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp