Berhampur: Mystery predator kills 63 goats, injures 28

BERHAMPUR: At least 63 goats reared by villagers were found dead under unexplained circumstances at Kidinga in Gajapati’s Kasinagar block on Thursday evening.

Another 28 goats were also found grievously injured. The goats belonged to B Ramnath and B Krishna of Kidinga. The dead and injured goats had deep injuries on throat with their intestines pulled out. Villagers suspect that the goats were attacked by some unidentified wild animals.

Sources said on Friday morning, Ramnath went to his goat shed and was shocked to find a number of animals lying dead. He raised an alarm following which Krishna also went to check on his goats. He too found several goats lying in a pool of blood.

Local police and forest officials were informed about the incident. A team of veterinary doctors reached the village and performed autopsy of the dead goats. The injured goats were also provided necessary treatment. Police said further investigation is underway.

Villagers urged the administration to provide assistance to Ramnath and Krishna as they earned their livelihood through goat rearing. Due to the incident, the duo suffered heavy losses, they said.

