Home States Odisha

Berhampur University pact with CSIR-IMMT

Berhampur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar for sharing of research resources and intellectual property. 

Published: 05th November 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur University

Berhampur University | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar for sharing of research resources and intellectual property. 

The MoU, inked as part of Mentoring Academic Interventions for Technological Research and Innovation (MAITRI), also involves MSc, M Pharm courses and PhD mentoring and publication of research findings.

On the occasion, director of CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar Sudhasatwa Basu spoke on ‘implementation of National Education Policy: Hurdles to be overcome’. Emphasising the top-down nature of the existing curriculum and the dearth of UG-level academic questions, he said the new curriculum focusing on creativity, innovation and experiential learning should be introduced at the elementary school level. 

Vice-chancellor of the University Prof Geetanjali Dash said other systems should emulate the liberal arts’ experience-based learning and open subject selection systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur University
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp