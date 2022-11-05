Berhampur University pact with CSIR-IMMT

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar for sharing of research resources and intellectual property.

The MoU, inked as part of Mentoring Academic Interventions for Technological Research and Innovation (MAITRI), also involves MSc, M Pharm courses and PhD mentoring and publication of research findings.

On the occasion, director of CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar Sudhasatwa Basu spoke on ‘implementation of National Education Policy: Hurdles to be overcome’. Emphasising the top-down nature of the existing curriculum and the dearth of UG-level academic questions, he said the new curriculum focusing on creativity, innovation and experiential learning should be introduced at the elementary school level.

Vice-chancellor of the University Prof Geetanjali Dash said other systems should emulate the liberal arts’ experience-based learning and open subject selection systems.

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar for sharing of research resources and intellectual property. The MoU, inked as part of Mentoring Academic Interventions for Technological Research and Innovation (MAITRI), also involves MSc, M Pharm courses and PhD mentoring and publication of research findings. On the occasion, director of CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar Sudhasatwa Basu spoke on ‘implementation of National Education Policy: Hurdles to be overcome’. Emphasising the top-down nature of the existing curriculum and the dearth of UG-level academic questions, he said the new curriculum focusing on creativity, innovation and experiential learning should be introduced at the elementary school level. Vice-chancellor of the University Prof Geetanjali Dash said other systems should emulate the liberal arts’ experience-based learning and open subject selection systems.