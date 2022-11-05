Dharmendra Pradhan urges Naveen to review border issues with AP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to convene an all-party meeting to review the progress made by the inter-state committee on border issues with Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing concern over frequent administrative interference from AP side and face-offs with local officials in the bordering villages of Odisha, Pradhan in a letter to the chief minister said administrative outreach by the AP government in these villages has been reported in the past few days.

“This illegitimate and unfortunate outreach by AP government is now not only confined to Kotia but is also gradually spreading to other villages in South Odisha. Reportedly, 21 such villages have been included in the newly carved Parvatipuram Manyam district, with changed nomenclature, with its headquarters just 40 km away from various villages of Kotia,” he said.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has been pro-actively implementing different schemes and developmental activities in these villages luring the residents to be a part of its administration, the union minister said the urgent need is to take the Odisha administration closer to the resident of these border villages.

“Being far away from the district headquarter, people may find the Andhra Pradesh administration more accessible. The neighbouring state may use the same to alienate these citizens from Odisha, and thereby sever their age-old socio-cultural umbilical cord with their motherland,” the letter said. Pradhan said AP is strategically trying to sway these border villagers by offering ration cards, healthcare, education and other facilities.

Referring to his earlier letter to the CM in 2020 and 2021, Pradhan said, “I once again seek your personal intervention in addressing emerging issues in the border villages in south Odisha, namely Kotia group of villages in Pottangi block in Koraput district and Manikapatna in Gangabada panchayat of Rayagada block in Gajapati district.”

Pradhan urges CM to review border issues

Keeping this in mind, Odisha should take the local population and organisations into confidence and address multiple developmental issues by ensuring people staying in bordering villages are not lured by facilities offered by Andhra Pradesh.

Such administrative face-offs and disputes will not only create disharmony among the people of these areas but also hinder the development of the villages, he said. “It will derail the ongoing development process which goes against the socio-political objectives of both states and sow seeds for anti-establishment sentiments to take root in this region,” Pradhan said.

