Forest staff, two siblings killed in separate elephant attacks

A forest personnel and two minor siblings were killed in separate elephant attacks in Angul and Jharsuguda on Thursday night.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Injured parents of the deceased minor siblings in hospital | Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A forest personnel and two minor siblings were killed in separate elephant attacks in Angul and Jharsuguda on Thursday night. In the first incident, a staff of Angul forest division was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kulad village. He was identified as 50-year-old Sarat Ghadei of Jandabahal village in Talcher and a member of elephant squad.

Sources said a herd comprising 22 elephants entered Kulad village, around 7 km from Angul town, from Hindol in Dhenkanal district. Panicked villagers alerted the forest officials following which an elephant squad rushed to Kulad to chase the herd. While driving away the jumbos, Ghadei was attacked by an elephant.

He was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) but the doctor declared him brought dead. As news of Ghadei’s death spread, his family members and villagers of Jandabahal rushed to the hospital and staged dharna. The agitators demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation and a job to Ghadei’s kin. They also staged protest in front of Angul DFO office.

Angul DFO Vivek Kumar said compensation will be paid to the deceased’s family as per government norms. However, there is no provision of providing a job. Sources said despite efforts of the elephant squad, the herd continues to stay put in the area, leading to panic among villagers of Kulad.

In Jharsuguda, two minor siblings were killed and their parents sustained injuries in elephant attack near Bhanura village under Bagdihi forest range on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Dhananjay Satnami (9) and Ajay Satnami (11). Their parents Umesh and Lehrabai Satnami of Sakti district in Chattisgarh are undergoing treatment in the hospital. 

Umesh and Lehrabai along with their three children had recently moved to Bhanura village to work in a brick kiln. Sources said the family was sleeping under a tarpaulin tent in the night when an elephant from the nearby forest entered the compound of the brick kiln. The jumbo first attacked the siblings and killed them. When the parents tried to rescue the boys, they too were attacked. After injuring the couple, the elephant returned to the forest. 

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot. Bodies of the minors were sent to Jharsuguda DHH for postmortem. Umesh and Lehrabai were admitted to the hospital.  Jharsuguda DFO Lalit Kumar Patra said Rs 8 lakh compensation will be provided to the bereaved family after completion of necessary formalities.

