HSC summative assessment-1 for Class 10 from November 23

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) Odisha on Friday announced the time table for summative assessment-1 for class X students who will appear High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2022-23.

As per the timetable, summative assessment-1 will be held for six days from November 23 to 30. The assessment for second language English and Hindi will be conducted in the first sitting on November 23 from 10 am to 12 noon. Similarly, Mathematics examination will be held in the first sitting on November 25 from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

For first language Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English, the test will held in the first sitting on November 26. While examination for General Science will be held in the first sitting on November 28, the students will appear examination for Social Science in the first sitting on November 29. The examination for third language Sankrit/Hindi/Odia/Parsi will be conducted in the first sitting on November 30.

As many as 5,32,712 students including those pursuing correspondence courses have filled up forms for appearing the Class-X summative assessment-1 this year, said BSE authorities while briefing media persons.

“While the examination will be conducted at 3,029 centres across the state, we have come up with 316 nodal centres where question papers will be kept under tight security. Of the total 316, as many as 22 nodal centres have been set up at police stations in different sensitive localities of three naxal-prone districts - Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkanagiri. The admit cards for summative assessment-1 will be made available at www.bseodisha.ac.in,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

As many as 36 central squads will be formed to check malpractice during the examination. Instructions will be issued to district education officers for constitution of 75 more squads. No mobile phones will be allowed into the nodal centres and examination centres, he added.

As many as 2,914 Madhyama students too have filled up forms for appearing the examination for which 108 examination centres have been set up. Similarly, 7,181 candidates have filled up forms for appearing the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination for which 146 centres have been set up. The admit cards for Madhyama and SOSC candidates will be available on the BSE website from November 17, informed Mohanty.

