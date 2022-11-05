Joint task force to combat Left-wing extremism along Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A joint task force will be formed in Nuapada district to strengthen anti-Maoist operations in areas along Chhattisgarh border and prevent movement of the left wing extremists between the two states, said DGP Sunil Bansal here on Friday.

The DGP was on a one-day visit to Nuapada to review the left-wing extremism (LWE) scenario of the region. Addressing mediapersons, Bansal said Nuapada shares boundary with Chhattisgarh and it has been noticed that the movement of Maoists has become frequent in the bordering areas.

“Recently, I had discussion with the Chhattisgarh DGP on setting up more camps and reinforcement of forces in the sensitive areas. It has been decided that a joint task force will be formed in the district to strengthen operations against LWE,” said Bansal.

The task force will comprise police personnel and jawans of CRPF and CoBRA. Some component of Chhattisgarh police will also be part of the force to avoid problems arising over the interstate boundary, informed the DGP.

On the day, Bansal held discussion with Commandant, CRPF-216 battalion Eric Gilbert Jose and Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar. He instructed them to intensify anti-Maoist operations and set up more camps to keep a strict vigil along the border.

Bansal also inaugurated the newly-constructed DI&OC building on the district police office premises. Later, he visited camps in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary and Patdhara reserve forest. The DGP was accompanied by IG, Operations Amitabh Thakur, Director, Intelligence Sanjib Panda, IG, CRPF SK Mohanty, DIG, South Western range Rajesh Pandit.

Combing operations have been intensified in Nuapada this year after three CRPF jawans were martyred in a Maoist ambush on June 21. On October 25, a Maoist camp was busted near Chhattisgarh border in Patdhara reserve forest within Boden police limits.

