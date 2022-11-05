Kendrapara: Farmers block road, seek release of water to canals

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of farmers on Friday blocked the Kendrapara-Gandakhia road at Ayeba Chhak demanding release of water into canals for irrigation of rabi crop.

Farmers of the district depend on Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Jamboo and Marsaghai canals for cultivation of black gram, green gram, potato, sugarcane and other vegetable crops in the month of October. While it is alleged that some fishermen have blocked the water of Kendrapara canal by locking its anicut gates, the tardy pace of renovation of the others has emerged as a cause of concern for the farmers.

Arakhita Rout of Gandakhia said he had cultivated green gram over two acre land. “But my crop is wilting due to lack of supply of water to my land through the canal,” he said. Similarly, Pramod Jena of Kansar village had cultivated mustard over two acre land two weeks back. “Non-availability of water in the canal will make it tough for me to harvest the crop in December,” he said.

Superintending engineer of Irrigation department Umesh Sethi said irrigation officials with the help of police unlocked the anicut gates of Kendrapara canal on the day. “Renovation of other canals is being done on war-footing and the farmers will get water within a week for their rabi crops,” he said.

