Home States Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Puri's Srimandir on Nov 10

Yadav informed that the President will reach the temple at 12 pm and stay till 1.30 pm.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as around four lakh devotees, mostly Kartika brata observers, thronged the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri with the commencement of Panchuka on Friday, SJTA chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav also convened a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog along with the sub-committee members on the day to finalise details of President Droupadi Murmu’s Srimandir visit on November 10.

Yadav informed that the President will reach the temple at 12 pm and stay till 1.30 pm. Devotees will be allowed entry into the temple only after the President leaves. Puri collector Samarth Verma among others were present at the meeting.

On the other hand, for the lakhs of devotees who queued up to have a glimpse of the deities in ‘Thiakia besa’ on the day, around 26 platoons of police personnel besides senior officers were deployed. The month-long Kartika brata which began from October 10 will end on November 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Srimandir Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp