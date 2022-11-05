President Droupadi Murmu to visit Puri's Srimandir on Nov 10

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as around four lakh devotees, mostly Kartika brata observers, thronged the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri with the commencement of Panchuka on Friday, SJTA chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav also convened a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog along with the sub-committee members on the day to finalise details of President Droupadi Murmu’s Srimandir visit on November 10.

Yadav informed that the President will reach the temple at 12 pm and stay till 1.30 pm. Devotees will be allowed entry into the temple only after the President leaves. Puri collector Samarth Verma among others were present at the meeting.

On the other hand, for the lakhs of devotees who queued up to have a glimpse of the deities in ‘Thiakia besa’ on the day, around 26 platoons of police personnel besides senior officers were deployed. The month-long Kartika brata which began from October 10 will end on November 8.

PURI: Even as around four lakh devotees, mostly Kartika brata observers, thronged the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri with the commencement of Panchuka on Friday, SJTA chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav also convened a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog along with the sub-committee members on the day to finalise details of President Droupadi Murmu’s Srimandir visit on November 10. Yadav informed that the President will reach the temple at 12 pm and stay till 1.30 pm. Devotees will be allowed entry into the temple only after the President leaves. Puri collector Samarth Verma among others were present at the meeting. On the other hand, for the lakhs of devotees who queued up to have a glimpse of the deities in ‘Thiakia besa’ on the day, around 26 platoons of police personnel besides senior officers were deployed. The month-long Kartika brata which began from October 10 will end on November 8.