Racket of ‘fake’ farmers busted

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A racket comprising as many as 170 persons allegedly availing crop insurance benefits illegally under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) of the government was recently busted by the Agriculture department.

According to sources, the accused belonged to Atigaon, Kandulguda, Michagaon and Bagdungri villages under the Atigaon gram panchayat of Junagarh block. During the 2020-21 Fasal Bima financial year, the fake farmers had applied for crop insurance as sharecroppers and also deposited the premium amount without actually submitting the sharecroppers’ form signed by the respective land owners.

On seeing the crop insurers’ list, the land owners found the discrepancy and reported the matter to the Junagarh agriculture office after which an investigation was launched into the matter. Names of several government employees illegally availing the benefits, also cropped up during the verification process.

A complaint was then filed by the aggrieved land owners with the Junagarh police. IIC Uttam Kumar Sahu said the matter is being investigated. Last year, there were allegations that some unscrupulous persons of Narla and Kesinga blocks were in a similar way illegally availing the crop insurance benefits.

