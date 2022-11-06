Home States Odisha

10 fishermen arrested, trawler seized

The fishermen were booked under sections 27,29 and 31 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

Published: 06th November 2022

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials on Saturday arrested 10 fishermen from Gahirmatha marine sanctuary and seized their trawler carrying 30 quintal fish.Forest range officer of the marine sanctuary Manas Das said 12 nets, three GPS and VHS devices were seized from the trawler named ‘Urbashi-4’. The fishermen were booked under sections 27,29 and 31 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

They were produced in a court in  Rajnagar where their bail applications were rejected. Fishermen have been directed not to fish within 20 km of the coastline in the marine sanctuary area spread over an area of 1,435 sq km  in the sea from Hukitola  to Dhamara. Forest officials had demarcated the marine sanctuary by floating 14 buoys in the sea. 

